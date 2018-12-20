Cavaliers' Jaron Blossomgame: Registers season-high 15 points
Blossomgame tallied 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Hornets.
Blossomgame has now gotten 20 minutes in each of the last two games, averaging 11 points and 4.5 rebounds over that stretch. While he has been efficient when he has played, he doesn't create for himself much at all, rendering him a utility player until otherwise demonstrated.
