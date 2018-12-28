Cavaliers' Jaron Blossomgame: Starting Friday
Blossomgame will draw the start Friday against Miami, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Blossomgame will slot in as the starting small forward, marking his second start in three contests. He failed to enter the scoring column over 22 minutes in his previous start against Chicago.
