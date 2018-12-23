Cavaliers' Jaron Blossomgame: Will start Sunday
Blossomgate will draw the start in Sunday's game against the Bulls, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Blossomgate's move to the starting five is in place of the injured Rodney Hood. Blossomgate has seen at least 23 minutes in each of the last three games, averaging 9.0 points in that stetch.
