Allen (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game at Brooklyn, Spencer Davies of Basketball News reports.

Allen did not take part in practice Tuesday and will not travel with the team to Brooklyn, so he'll miss a second straight game due to a non-COVID illness. His absence couldn't come at a worse time for the Cavs, who announced Tuesday that Evan Mobley will miss 2-to-4 weeks due to a sprained elbow. The hope is that Allen can return for Thursday's home game against Golden State, but at this point that's far from a guarantee.