Allen had 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT) and 11 boards in Saturday's loss to the Bulls.
Playing in his third game since returning from a concussion, Allen posted his second straight double-double but didn't add much else in his 32 minutes. Allen has only one blocked shot in the last three games (97 total minutes).
