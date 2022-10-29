Allen totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 40 minutes during Friday's 132-123 overtime win over the Celtics.

Allen managed another double-double Friday night, his third straight and fourth in five games. His shot volume has been up and down, and he's averaging a career-low 57 percent from the field, but the Cavaliers haven't really needed him for his scoring this season. The sixth-year center is still a reliably consistent rebounder and decent shot blocker.