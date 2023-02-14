Allen ended with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 39 minutes during Monday's 117-109 victory over the Spurs.

It's his fourth straight double-double and seventh in the last eight games, as Allen puts together one of the best runs of his career. During that eight-game stretch, the 24-year-old center is averaging 19.1 points, 11.4 boards, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists while shooting 73.9 percent from the floor, and in the latter category he ranks fifth in the league on the season with a 65.3 percent FG%.