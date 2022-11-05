Allen amassed 23 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes during Friday's 112-88 win over the Pistons.

Allen fell three boards shy of a double-double, but he shot efficiently from the field and also provided fantasy managers with value in the blocks category. He's now swatted two shots in consecutive matchups. Allen has been a double-double machine in the early going, racking up five in his first eight contests of the 2022-23 campaign.