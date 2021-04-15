Allen (concussion) tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 103-90 win over the Hornets.

The 22-year-old picked up right where he left off before missing the last eight games due to a concussion, posting his sixth straight double-digit scoring effort. Since coming over from Brooklyn in January, Allen has averaged 13.8 points, 9.7 boards, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 29.5 minutes per game while shooting 62 percent from the field over his 33 contests with the Cavaliers.