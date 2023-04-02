Allen (groin) will play Sunday against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Allen was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup due to his groin injury, but he'll return from his two-game absence against Indiana. Lamar Stevens will presumably revert to a bench role with Allen back in action.
