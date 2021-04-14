Allen will start Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
As expected, the big man will step back in at center after missing the last eight games due to a concussion. It's possible he could face a soft minutes restriction, though the Cavs have not explicitly indicated if that will be the case.
