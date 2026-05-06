Allen supplied two points (1-4 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to Detroit in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Allen picked up three fouls in the first quarter, limiting him to just 18 minutes. Coming off easily his best game of the postseason, Allen was unable to build any momentum, thanks in large part to his extended time on the bench. The two teams will meet again Thursday, where Allen will look to impact the game on both ends of the floor, much like he did during the first round.