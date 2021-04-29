Allen scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Magic.

Allen had a strong all-around performance, thanks in part to his six offensive rebounds. He also shot efficiently from the field, helping him post double-digit points for the seventh time in his last nine games. In that span, Allen has averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.