Allen racked up 24 points (10-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Allen made seven of his eight shot attempts in the first half and scored 16 points while grabbing six rebounds. It was his ninth double-double of the season. The 24-year-old has made 71.7 percent of his shot attempts over the last six games and is averaging 15.3 points during that span.