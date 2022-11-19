Allen registered 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 46 minutes during Friday's 132-122 double-overtime victory over Charlotte.

Allen returned to the floor after missing Cleveland's last two matchups with an illness, and he didn't show any signs of rust. He had an efficient shooting night on the offensive end and secured his eighth double-double of the campaign. Allen also put together one of his more impressive defensive performances thus far by swatting away a season-high four shots.