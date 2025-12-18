Allen closed Wednesday's 127-111 loss to Chicago with 14 points (7-9 FG), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes.

Allen seemed to be returning to form as he stuffed the stat sheet on Thursday, which included two blocks and a steal. Allen is rehabbing from a finger injury that held him out for nine games, but should be good to hold down the center position for Cleveland for the forseeable future, especially with Evan Mobley (calf) out for a couple weeks.