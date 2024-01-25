Allen amassed 21 points (10-19 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-116 loss to the Bucks.

Notching at least five assists for the seventh time this season, Allen's versatile production continues, with Wednesday also marking his eighth 20-point game of the season. Allen's workload is at an all-time high, fueling a fringe top-10 fantasy campaign at the center position.