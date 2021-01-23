Allen led the Cleveland bench with 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 FT) and six rebounds across 19 minutes Friday in the Cavaliers' 125-113 win over the Nets.

Since coming over from Brooklyn last week in the four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Nets, Allen has proceeded to turn in a pair of quality performances against his former team in his first two games with the Cavs. After going off for 12 points, 11 boards, four blocks, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes Wednesday in the Cavs' 147-135 win in double overtime, Allen stepped up on the offensive end in the rematch, tying his season high in scoring. As his first two outings with Cleveland illustrate, Allen should continue to remain highly productive on a per-minute basis with his new team, but his fantasy value has undoubtedly taken a hit following the trade. Unless the Cavaliers elect to move top center Andre Drummond prior to the trade deadline, Allen will likely be stuck in a timeshare at the position in a best-case scenario.