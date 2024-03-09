Allen produced 33 points (9-19 FG, 15-21 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 46 minutes during Friday's 113-104 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old center set a new career scoring high, including a career-best 15 made free throws, and Allen carried Cleveland across the finish line by scoring 10 of his points in OT after Ruby Gobert had fouled out for Minnesota. Allen has reeled off three straight double-doubles, giving him 31 on the season -- one short of tying his career high. In 10 games since the All-Star break, he's averaging 19.3 points, 11.5 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor.