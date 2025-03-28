Allen recorded 29 points (10-11 FG, 9-11 FT), 15 rebounds, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 victory over San Antonio.

Donovan Mitchell turned heads with his 14-assist performance on Thursday, but Allen was the one who carried the Cavaliers on offense while also dominating the glass. This was his first double-double since March 16, but it came at a time when the Cavaliers needed him to step up on both ends of the court. Even if he's no longer the double-double machine he once was, Allen remains a capable two-way presence for the Cavs. He's averaging 15.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and a combined 2.3 steals-plus-blocks per game since the start of March.