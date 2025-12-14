Allen (finger) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allen has been sidelined for nine of the Cavs' last 10 games due to a right finger sprain, but he has been cleared to play Sunday. He'll resume his starting spot at center, and with Evan Mobley (calf) sidelined for at least two weeks, Dean Wade could join Allen in the starting lineup in the short term.