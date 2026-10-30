Allen posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 30 minutes in Thursday's 114-111 loss to the Hawks.

Allen remained efficient offensively while providing his usual rebounding and rim protection. His two blocks boosted his fantasy output, though he finished two rebounds shy of a double-double. Allen has shot at least 50 percent from the field in all but one of his first five appearances of this season, and he continues to form a strong partnership with Evan Mobley in the Cavaliers' frontcourt. Alen's strong field-goal percentage and defensive contributions continue to support his value in category-based formats.