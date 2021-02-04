Allen will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.

With the return of Andre Drummond to the lineup, Allen will reassume his role as the primary backup center for the Cavaliers. The 22-year-old made the most of his first start with the team, contributing 23 points, 18 rebounds, five blocks and one assist in Monday's win over the Timberwolves. As long as Drummond is available, however, Allen isn't likely to see the kind of minutes he saw on Monday.