Allen had 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 132-126 victory over the Raptors.

Allen missed just one of his nine attempts from the floor and posted a loaded stat line, recording at least one tally in each of the five major categories for the fourth time across his last six appearances. The big man has also recorded four double-doubles over his last five outings, averaging 20.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per game in that span.