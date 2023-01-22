Allen finished with 12 points (6-10 FG), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 114-102 win over the Bucks.

Even though Donovan Mitchell (groin) missed his third straight game Saturday, Allen hasn't been a major beneficiary from a usage standpoint. Instead, frontcourt mate Evan Mobley (career-high 38 points) and point guard Darius Garland (31 points) did the heavy lifting Saturday, while Allen attempted 10 shots or fewer for the third game in a row. The center was at least able to compensate for his lackluster returns in the points and rebounds categories by making an impact in the two defensive categories.