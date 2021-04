Allen (concussion) has resumed basketball-related activities and could return Wednesday against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Allen is likely to miss an eighth straight game Sunday against the Pelicans, but his return is on the horizon. Once he's back, he should rejoin the starting five. In March, he averaged 11.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 31.4 minutes.