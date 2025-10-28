Allen totaled 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 116-95 victory over the Pistons.

Allen looked sharp on the offensive end and led the frontcourt in scoring. Consistency has been a concern through his first four appearances of the new season, as he's been held to eight points or fewer in two games but has also reached the 20-point mark twice. It was nice to see Allen piece together a strong performance on a night that Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley were also effective, proving there is plenty of production to go around.