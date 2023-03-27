Allen is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to a right groin strain.

Allen has recorded three straight double-doubles since returning from a four-game absence due to an eye injury, but it looks like he suffered a groin injury during Sunday's win over the Rockets. He posted 24 points (8-11 FG), 14 rebounds and three blocks in 36 minutes during the contest, so it seems like it may be a minor issue. Either way, Cleveland could certainly err on the side of caution and rest Allen on Tuesday, giving him ample time to rehab before the Cavaliers return to action Friday against the Knicks.