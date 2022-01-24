Allen is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Knicks due to an illness.

Allen has posted a double-double in eight of his last 11 games and averaged 14.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks in 32.5 minutes during that stretch. If he's unable to suit up Monday, Kevin Love, Ed Davis and Dean Wade are all candidates for increased playing time.