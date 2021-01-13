Allen was traded to the Cavaliers on Wednesday as part of a multi-team deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As expected, the Nets gave up a king's ransom to acquire James Harden, sending out Allen, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince and Rodions Kurucs, in addition to three unprotected first-round picks and four unprotected pick swaps. Rather than landing in Houston, Allen will be re-routed to Cleveland, along with teammate Taurean Prince. For Allen, it's not an ideal landing spot, given the presence of Andre Drummond, as well as Kevin Love and Larry Nance. Just over a week ago, Allen had taken over as the Nets' starting center, and he averaged 13.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five games as the starter.