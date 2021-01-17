Allen will be available to make his Cavaliers debut Wednesday versus the Nets, Brian Dulik of the Associated Press reports.

Allen and Taurean Prince will both be able to make their debuts Wednesday, exactly one week after they were included as part of the four-team trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn. While both Allen and Prince were present for Friday's 106-103 game against the Knicks, neither was available to play while the trade was still being finalized. Look for Allen to replace JaVale McGee as the Cavs' second-unit center Wednesday, and his arrival will also result in fewer minutes for top option Andre Drummond.