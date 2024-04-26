Allen ended with 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Thursday's 121-83 loss to the Magic in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference's first round.

Allen was one of two Cavaliers who reached the 15-point plateau in this blowout loss, with Caris LeVert being the other, and although this ended up being one of Cleveland's worst performances of the campaign, Allen found a way to deliver a decent stat line. The big man will aim to continue making a two-way impact in Game 4 of the series on Saturday.