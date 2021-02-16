Allen registered 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's loss against the Warriors.

Allen has started four of Cleveland's last five games and has scored at least 13 points in each of those contests while also posting three double-doubles in that stretch. With Andre Drummond out of the picture due to trade negotiations, the former Nets big man is expected to get the bulk of playing time at center and that should boost his upside going forward, especially with him being a nightly double-double threat.