Allen racked up 26 points (12-20 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 122-119 overtime win over the 76ers.

The big man has been a consistent two-way threat for the Cavaliers this season and has made his presence felt on both ends of the court, but this was the first time he recorded a double-double. He achieved that feat 32 times during the 2022-23 campaign, and he should remain a valuable asset in most formats, particularly in category-based leagues.