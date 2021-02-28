Allen recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a block across 37 minutes in Saturday's overtime win over the 76ers.

Allen was one of five Cavaliers players that scored in double figures here, but that has been a trend for the big man since joining Cleveland -- he has accomplished that goal in 10 straight games while also recording a double-double in seven straight outings. He has settled himself as a reliable two-way threat for the Cavaliers even if his scoring numbers are somewhat inconsistent on a game-to-game basis.