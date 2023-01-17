Allen ended with 24 points (9-12 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 113-103 win over the Pelicans.

Allen was tremendous in the victory, scoring at least 24 points for the second time in his past three games. He added 11 boards and three combined defensive stats, compiling one of his better two-way performances in the past couple of weeks. Despite some ups and downs, especially on the offensive end, Allen remains a solid top-50 player and should continue to do so ROS.