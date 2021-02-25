Allen finished with 26 points (10-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 18 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-96 victory over the Rockets.
Allen continued on his merry way, dominating a vastly undersized Rockets team. With Cleveland exploring trades for Andre Drummond, Allen has finally been set free, and fantasy GMs are certainly reaping the rewards. Since being installed as the full-time starter, Allen is averaging 18.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 blocks while shooting 70.3 percent from the field and 65.6 percent from the free-throw line.
