Allen didn't return to Friday's 114-113 win over the Spurs after halftime due to rest purposes, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allen played during the first half but didn't return after halftime. This was a planned compromise between the Cavaliers organization and Allen, who's goal is to play in all 82 games this season. He finished with four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes.