Allen ended Wednesday's 113-110 victory over the Mavericks with 24 points (9-17 FG, 6-6 FT), 23 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

Allen led all players in the contest in rebounds, falling one short of his career-high mark. The big man finished with his second straight double and his seventh overall this season. Allen has also surprisingly been excelling as a playmaker of late, totaling 13 assists over his past two games. He had been averaging just 2.3 dimes per contest prior to the surge.