Allen accumulated 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 33 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 victory over the Bulls.

Allen finished with at least 20 points for a fourth straight game and notched his third double-double during that stretch. The veteran big man has also blocked at least one shot in seven consecutive contests, totaling 10 swats in that span. While he lacks the upside of a Kristaps Porzingis or Anthony Davis, Allen's ability to stay healthy and provide consistent production makes him a reliable fantasy option moving forward.