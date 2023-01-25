Allen had 24 points (12-17 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 105-103 loss to the Knicks.

It's the 18th double-double of the season for Allen and his fourth in January. The 24-year-old center is averaging 14.5 points, 8.3 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks through 12 games on the month while shooting 67.3 percent from the floor, but that stretch includes a Jan. 7 contest in which he played only seven minutes before exiting due to an illness.