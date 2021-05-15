Allen scored 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists and a block in 35 minutes during Friday's loss to the Wizards.

The former Net picked up his 25th double-double of the season, and 20th with the Cavs. Allen hasn't seen much shot volume lately in an offense dominated by its backcourt, scoring in double digits only three times in the last eight games while averaging 10.0 points, 10.6 boards, 2.4 assists and 0.8 blocks over that stretch.