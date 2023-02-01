Allen amassed 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 loss to Miami.
Allen led the team in rebounds while finishing as one of five Cavaliers players to reach double figures in scoring Tuesday. Allen has recorded a double-double in three of his last five outings.
