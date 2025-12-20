Allen closed Friday's 136-125 loss to the Bulls with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes.

The double-double was his fourth of the season and first since Nov. 12. Ongoing finger issues have cost Allen nine of the Cavs' last 13 contests, but Friday marked the first time he'd played at least 30 minutes in a game since Nov. 5, an encouraging sign. In three games since getting back on the court, the veteran center is averaging 12.3 points, 7.0 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor.