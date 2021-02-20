Allen scored 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-8 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's loss to the Nuggets.

Allen topped 30 minutes for the fourth time with Cleveland and notched his fourth double-double in his last five games. He shot extremely well from the field, but did struggle from the free-throw line to put a damper on his otherwise strong effort. Allen has been excellent on the defensive side of the floor in 17 games with the Cavaliers by averaging 1.6 blocks and 0.4 steals.