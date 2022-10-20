Allen closed Wednesday's 108-105 loss to the Raptors with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks over 34 minutes.

The 24-year-old center had a solid start to the season and worked well at times in the Cleveland frontcourt alongside Evan Mobley, but the duo had trouble shutting down Toronto's penetration during crunch time. Allen averaged career highs last season with 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds a game, and with a more talented roster around him there's little reason to think his numbers will regress significantly.