Allen scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-3 FT) and added 10 rebounds and three assists in the Cavaliers' 128-111 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

With Andre Drummond (rest) out of the lineup, Allen got the start at center. Allen made all six of his shots in the first half, but really struggled throughout the second half. In his first 15 games since being dealt to the Cavaliers, Allen has averaged 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Drummond is expected to return to the lineup Monday, but a return to the bench doesn't affect Allen's minutes much as he is playing a consistent amount for his new team regardless of his role.