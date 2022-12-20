Allen recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 122-99 win over the Jazz.

The 24-year-old center simply overmatched Utah rookie Walker Kessler, who was making his third career NBA start. Allen has three double-doubles in eight contests since returning from a five-game absence due to a back bruise, averaging 14.9 points, 9.3 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 67.2 percent from the floor.