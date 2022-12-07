Allen registered 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-102 victory over the Lakers.

Making his return after missing the prior five games due to a sore back, Allen tied his season high in scoring and recorded his 10th double-double of the season, taking advantage of the fact that Anthony Davis (illness) barely saw the court for the Lakers. While Donovan Mitchell will remain the focal point of the Cavs' offense, Allen's strong secondary production from the frontcourt has been a big part of the team's success this season.