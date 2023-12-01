Allen amassed 12 points (6-9 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Thursday's 103-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 25-year-old center has just three double-doubles on the season, but they've all come in the last six contests as Allen finally appears back in form after an ankle injury cost him the first five games of 2023-24. Over that six-game stretch, he's averaging 15.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 71.2 percent from the floor and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line.